Pzena Investment Management Inc. (PZN) return on Assets touches 8.24: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on October 27, 2022, Pzena Investment Management Inc. (NYSE: PZN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.42% to $9.61. During the day, the stock rose to $9.6501 and sunk to $9.58 before settling in for the price of $9.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PZN posted a 52-week range of $6.07-$11.19.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 93.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $706.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.32.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 140 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +54.04 and Pretax Margin of +56.01.

Pzena Investment Management Inc. (PZN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. Pzena Investment Management Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.28%, in contrast to 67.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 29, this organization’s Chairman, CEO and Co-CIO bought 779,586 shares at the rate of 5.45, making the entire transaction reach 4,248,744 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,193,186. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 29, Company’s Chairman, CEO and Co-CIO sold 779,586 for 5.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,248,744. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,547,719 in total.

Pzena Investment Management Inc. (PZN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +9.14 while generating a return on equity of 50.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pzena Investment Management Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 93.30%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Pzena Investment Management Inc. (NYSE: PZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pzena Investment Management Inc. (PZN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.89, and its Beta score is 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.01.

In the same vein, PZN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.69.

Technical Analysis of Pzena Investment Management Inc. (PZN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Pzena Investment Management Inc., PZN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.34 million was better the volume of 99400.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.04.