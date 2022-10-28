Radian Group Inc. (RDN) latest performance of 1.33% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 27, 2022, Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) set off with pace as it heaved 1.33% to $20.50. During the day, the stock rose to $20.795 and sunk to $20.33 before settling in for the price of $20.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RDN posted a 52-week range of $17.97-$24.84.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 1.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $173.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $160.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.56.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1800 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +64.09 and Pretax Margin of +57.55.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Specialty industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02, this organization’s Sr. EVP, General Counsel sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 20.75, making the entire transaction reach 207,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 118,534. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 06, Company’s Sr. EVP, General Counsel sold 10,000 for 21.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 213,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 128,534 in total.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.76) by $0.41. This company achieved a net margin of +45.20 while generating a return on equity of 14.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.56% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Radian Group Inc. (RDN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.27, and its Beta score is 1.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.17.

In the same vein, RDN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.89, a figure that is expected to reach 0.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Radian Group Inc., RDN]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.13 million was inferior to the volume of 1.69 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.64.