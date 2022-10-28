Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) recent quarterly performance of 23.31% is not showing the real picture

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) open the trading on October 27, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 0.72% to $11.16. During the day, the stock rose to $11.49 and sunk to $11.02 before settling in for the price of $11.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HOOD posted a 52-week range of $6.81-$38.17.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $874.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $563.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.67.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3800 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +73.31, operating margin was -199.77 and Pretax Margin of -200.75.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 63.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 18, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 27,181 shares at the rate of 10.11, making the entire transaction reach 274,841 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 211,567. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 08, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 20,000 for 10.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 213,414. This particular insider is now the holder of 415,084 in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.36) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -200.86 while generating a return on equity of -78.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in the upcoming year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.08.

In the same vein, HOOD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.85, a figure that is expected to reach -0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

[Robinhood Markets Inc., HOOD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.64.