SEI Investments Company (SEIC) last month performance of 2.95% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) open the trading on October 27, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 6.62% to $52.65. During the day, the stock rose to $52.84 and sunk to $50.27 before settling in for the price of $49.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEIC posted a 52-week range of $46.30-$65.22.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $136.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $111.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $55.84.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4371 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +82.35, operating margin was +28.91 and Pretax Margin of +36.18.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Asset Management industry. SEI Investments Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.20%, in contrast to 73.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 16, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 75,000 shares at the rate of 53.68, making the entire transaction reach 4,026,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,061,792. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15, Company’s 10% Owner sold 83,386 for 55.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,592,067. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,136,792 in total.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.83) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +28.51 while generating a return on equity of 30.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.10% and is forecasted to reach 3.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SEI Investments Company (SEIC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.63, and its Beta score is 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.13.

In the same vein, SEIC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

[SEI Investments Company, SEIC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.03% While, its Average True Range was 1.52.