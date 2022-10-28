Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) recent quarterly performance of -2.71% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 27, 2022, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) set off with pace as it heaved 1.01% to $22.99. During the day, the stock rose to $23.45 and sunk to $22.345 before settling in for the price of $22.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SHLS posted a 52-week range of $9.58-$36.86.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -88.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $112.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $111.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.38.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 697 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.67, operating margin was +18.07 and Pretax Margin of +1.89.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Solar industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 14, this organization’s General Counsel sold 2,034 shares at the rate of 24.87, making the entire transaction reach 50,586 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 90,395. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 14, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 20,514 for 24.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 511,646. This particular insider is now the holder of 668,314 in total.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +1.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.10.

In the same vein, SHLS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.10, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Shoals Technologies Group Inc., SHLS]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.72 million was inferior to the volume of 2.4 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.39% While, its Average True Range was 1.52.