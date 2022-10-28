Sonos Inc. (SONO) is predicted to post EPS of -0.41 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) open the trading on October 27, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 0.96% to $15.83. During the day, the stock rose to $15.99 and sunk to $15.55 before settling in for the price of $15.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SONO posted a 52-week range of $13.65-$35.46.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 13.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 717.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $127.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $125.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.23.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1525 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.18, operating margin was +10.64 and Pretax Margin of +9.14.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry. Sonos Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 95.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 03, this organization’s Director sold 905 shares at the rate of 21.77, making the entire transaction reach 19,702 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,097. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 15, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 65,237 for 18.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,236,743. This particular insider is now the holder of 727,690 in total.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.07) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.24 while generating a return on equity of 36.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sonos Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 717.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 37.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sonos Inc. (SONO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.51, and its Beta score is 1.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 42.58.

In the same vein, SONO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.85, a figure that is expected to reach -0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sonos Inc. (SONO)

[Sonos Inc., SONO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.56.