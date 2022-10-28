SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) is predicted to post EPS of 0.00 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 27, 2022, SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.98% to $14.12. During the day, the stock rose to $14.39 and sunk to $14.05 before settling in for the price of $14.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SSRM posted a 52-week range of $12.86-$24.58.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 24.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 74.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $212.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $205.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.80.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2429 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.79, operating margin was +31.95 and Pretax Margin of +28.13.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Gold industry. SSR Mining Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 67.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 10, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 5,400 shares at the rate of 14.16, making the entire transaction reach 76,464 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 135,605. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 03, Company’s EVP, Growth and Innovation sold 1,049 for 14.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,662. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,681 in total.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.29) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +24.97 while generating a return on equity of 10.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 74.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in the upcoming year.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.22, and its Beta score is 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.60.

In the same vein, SSRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)

Going through the that latest performance of [SSR Mining Inc., SSRM]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.26 million was inferior to the volume of 2.08 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.