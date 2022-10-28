Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) recent quarterly performance of -25.73% is not showing the real picture

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) started the day on October 27, 2022, with a price increase of 12.39% at $1.27. During the day, the stock rose to $1.335 and sunk to $1.10 before settling in for the price of $1.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SURF posted a 52-week range of $0.92-$7.97.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -16.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -214.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $58.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $78.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2325, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.1815.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 67 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -34.35, operating margin was -2828.92 and Pretax Margin of -2920.92.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Surface Oncology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 54.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 03, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer sold 4,463 shares at the rate of 1.72, making the entire transaction reach 7,676 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 63,728. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 03, Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 5,676 for 1.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,763. This particular insider is now the holder of 32,324 in total.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.46) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -2920.92 while generating a return on equity of -57.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Surface Oncology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -214.00% and is forecasted to reach -1.81 in the upcoming year.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.56.

In the same vein, SURF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.8 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.66 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.1029.