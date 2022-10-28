Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) 14-day ATR is 5.48: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) flaunted slowness of -3.38% at $88.93, as the Stock market unbolted on October 27, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $95.975 and sunk to $88.42 before settling in for the price of $92.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYNA posted a 52-week range of $83.06-$299.39.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 204.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $106.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $153.57.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1775 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.99, operating margin was +21.52 and Pretax Margin of +18.42.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Synaptics Incorporated industry. Synaptics Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 99.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 09, this organization’s insider sold 4,000 shares at the rate of 123.00, making the entire transaction reach 492,001 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 34,608. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 25, Company’s official sold 4,000 for 133.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 534,307. This particular insider is now the holder of 38,608 in total.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $3.55) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +14.80 while generating a return on equity of 23.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 204.40% and is forecasted to reach 13.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 35.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.05, and its Beta score is 1.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.05.

In the same vein, SYNA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.33, a figure that is expected to reach 3.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Synaptics Incorporated, SYNA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.52 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.82% While, its Average True Range was 5.83.