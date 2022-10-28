Synchrony Financial (SYF) EPS is poised to hit 1.38 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) started the day on October 27, 2022, with a price increase of 0.06% at $35.07. During the day, the stock rose to $35.95 and sunk to $34.96 before settling in for the price of $35.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYF posted a 52-week range of $27.22-$51.08.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 0.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 222.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $493.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $479.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.44.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 18000 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +91.94, operating margin was +53.18 and Pretax Margin of +49.03.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Credit Services Industry. Synchrony Financial’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 98.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s insider sold 70,000 shares at the rate of 30.03, making the entire transaction reach 2,102,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 828,694. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 18, Company’s official sold 1,116 for 40.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 44,640. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,404 in total.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.38) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +37.61 while generating a return on equity of 32.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 222.90% and is forecasted to reach 5.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -8.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Synchrony Financial (SYF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.12, and its Beta score is 1.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.51.

In the same vein, SYF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.85, a figure that is expected to reach 1.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.29 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 6.34 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.14% While, its Average True Range was 1.28.