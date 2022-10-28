Teradyne Inc. (TER) volume hits 2.12 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 27, 2022, Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.91% to $79.86. During the day, the stock rose to $84.29 and sunk to $79.79 before settling in for the price of $82.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TER posted a 52-week range of $67.81-$168.91.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 94.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $159.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $155.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $81.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $102.32.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5900 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +59.37, operating margin was +32.64 and Pretax Margin of +31.35.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 30, this organization’s President, LitePoint Corp. sold 3,144 shares at the rate of 75.84, making the entire transaction reach 238,441 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,755. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 29, Company’s CEO sold 37,857 for 100.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,793,128. This particular insider is now the holder of 234,735 in total.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.14) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +27.40 while generating a return on equity of 42.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.00% and is forecasted to reach 4.84 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.23% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 94.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Teradyne Inc. (TER). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.82, and its Beta score is 1.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.76.

In the same vein, TER’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.75, a figure that is expected to reach 1.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Teradyne Inc. (TER)

Going through the that latest performance of [Teradyne Inc., TER]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.56 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.89 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.78% While, its Average True Range was 3.65.