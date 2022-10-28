Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is -4.04% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) started the day on October 27, 2022, with a price decrease of -0.70% at $156.76. During the day, the stock rose to $159.94 and sunk to $155.43 before settling in for the price of $157.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TXN posted a 52-week range of $144.46-$199.90.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $920.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $911.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $137.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $162.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $168.91.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 31000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +66.69, operating margin was +49.14 and Pretax Margin of +48.62.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.21%, in contrast to 87.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 01, this organization’s Sr. Vice President sold 2,048 shares at the rate of 177.50, making the entire transaction reach 363,527 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,475. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 29, Company’s Sr. Vice President sold 43,068 for 178.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,705,124. This particular insider is now the holder of 66,822 in total.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $2.12) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +42.17 while generating a return on equity of 68.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.50% and is forecasted to reach 8.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.14, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 78.24.

In the same vein, TXN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.14, a figure that is expected to reach 2.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.36 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 6.03 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.73% While, its Average True Range was 5.52.