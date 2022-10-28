The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) EPS is poised to hit 0.54 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) established initial surge of 2.60% at $12.23, as the Stock market unbolted on October 27, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $12.53 and sunk to $11.98 before settling in for the price of $11.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GT posted a 52-week range of $10.07-$24.89.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 154.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $284.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $281.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.77.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 72000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.11, operating margin was +5.83 and Pretax Margin of +2.94.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company industry. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.41%, in contrast to 82.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 08, this organization’s Chairman of the Bd, CEO & Pres sold 175,197 shares at the rate of 22.33, making the entire transaction reach 3,912,149 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 483,953. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 19, Company’s President, Americas sold 54,302 for 21.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,188,128. This particular insider is now the holder of 109,721 in total.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.21) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +4.37 while generating a return on equity of 18.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 154.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.13% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.69, and its Beta score is 1.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.17.

In the same vein, GT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, GT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 5.36 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.