The key reasons why Costamare Inc. (CMRE) is -47.61% away from 52-week high?

As on October 27, 2022, Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) started slowly as it slid -4.99% to $9.14. During the day, the stock rose to $9.6489 and sunk to $9.04 before settling in for the price of $9.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CMRE posted a 52-week range of $8.55-$17.45.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 55.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $124.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.70.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2870 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.68, operating margin was +49.82 and Pretax Margin of +53.21.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Costamare Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 77.90%, in contrast to 23.70% institutional ownership.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.86) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +54.83 while generating a return on equity of 28.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Costamare Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 55.10% and is forecasted to reach 3.93 in the upcoming year.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Costamare Inc. (CMRE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.31, and its Beta score is 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.07.

In the same vein, CMRE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.91 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Costamare Inc. (CMRE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Costamare Inc., CMRE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.64 million was lower the volume of 0.87 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.