The key reasons why Drive Shack Inc. (DS) is -77.98% away from 52-week high?

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) started the day on October 27, 2022, with a price increase of 11.51% at $0.63. During the day, the stock rose to $0.63 and sunk to $0.56 before settling in for the price of $0.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DS posted a 52-week range of $0.40-$2.86.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -1.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 55.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $77.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $58.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8260, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2426.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Leisure Industry. Drive Shack Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.00%, in contrast to 37.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16, this organization’s President bought 14,500 shares at the rate of 1.73, making the entire transaction reach 25,033 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,745. Preceding that transaction, on May 16, Company’s Director bought 302,275 for 1.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 504,799. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,847,728 in total.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Drive Shack Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 55.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -19.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Drive Shack Inc. (DS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.19.

In the same vein, DS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.57, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Drive Shack Inc. (DS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.47 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.0606.