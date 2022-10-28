The key reasons why Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) is -20.64% away from 52-week high?

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) started the day on October 27, 2022, with a price increase of 2.44% at $70.01. During the day, the stock rose to $71.52 and sunk to $68.40 before settling in for the price of $68.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OTIS posted a 52-week range of $62.49-$88.22.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $421.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $420.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $69.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $74.34.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. Otis Worldwide Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.05%, in contrast to 87.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 02, this organization’s EVP, CFO sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 77.87, making the entire transaction reach 389,354 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,063. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 01, Company’s EVP, CFO sold 2,618 for 78.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 205,631. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,063 in total.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.78) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.48 in the upcoming year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.60.

In the same vein, OTIS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.91, a figure that is expected to reach 0.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.82 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.46 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.64% While, its Average True Range was 1.96.