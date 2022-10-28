The key reasons why Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) is -95.93% away from 52-week high?

As on October 27, 2022, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) started slowly as it slid -1.59% to $0.11. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1175 and sunk to $0.1003 before settling in for the price of $0.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OTIC posted a 52-week range of $0.10-$2.59.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -28.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $68.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2834, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5303.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Otonomy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.05%, in contrast to 68.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 28, this organization’s Ch. Financial & Business Offcr sold 5,624 shares at the rate of 2.41, making the entire transaction reach 13,571 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 223,787. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 28, Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 2,559 for 2.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,175. This particular insider is now the holder of 177,017 in total.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Otonomy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Otonomy Inc. (OTIC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03.

In the same vein, OTIC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.78, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Otonomy Inc., OTIC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.19 million was better the volume of 0.85 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.0233.