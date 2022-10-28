The key reasons why The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) is -19.86% away from 52-week high?

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) open the trading on October 27, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.13% to $36.68. During the day, the stock rose to $38.58 and sunk to $36.64 before settling in for the price of $37.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SMPL posted a 52-week range of $29.21-$45.77.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 24.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 108.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 157.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $98.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.20.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 260 employees. It has generated 3,823,624 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 155,437. The stock had 10.00 Receivables turnover and 0.49 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.06, operating margin was +17.99 and Pretax Margin of +8.04.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. The Simply Good Foods Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 91.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 19, this organization’s Chief Marketing Officer Quest sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 44.40, making the entire transaction reach 222,001 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,815. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 19, Company’s CEO and President sold 100,000 for 44.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,468,850. This particular insider is now the holder of 45,555 in total.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 8/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.28) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +4.07 while generating a return on equity of 3.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 157.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.78% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 108.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $37.97, and its Beta score is 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.26.

In the same vein, SMPL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.97, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)

[The Simply Good Foods Company, SMPL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.88% While, its Average True Range was 1.54.