The Southern Company (SO) surge 2.63% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) started the day on October 27, 2022, with a price decrease of -0.72% at $65.17. During the day, the stock rose to $66.89 and sunk to $65.015 before settling in for the price of $65.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SO posted a 52-week range of $60.71-$80.57.

It was noted that the giant of the Utilities sector posted annual sales growth of 3.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.06 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.06 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $68.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $72.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $71.80.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 27300 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.24, operating margin was +22.69 and Pretax Margin of +11.09.

The Southern Company (SO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The Southern Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 63.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 10, this organization’s Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear sold 14,500 shares at the rate of 64.52, making the entire transaction reach 935,540 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 115,284. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 08, Company’s Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear sold 14,500 for 79.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,152,315. This particular insider is now the holder of 115,284 in total.

The Southern Company (SO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.84) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +10.37 while generating a return on equity of 8.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.53% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Southern Company (SO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.82. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.05, and its Beta score is 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.64.

In the same vein, SO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.83, a figure that is expected to reach 1.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Southern Company (SO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The Southern Company (NYSE: SO), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.94 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.05 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.65% While, its Average True Range was 1.71.