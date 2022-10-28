The Timken Company (TKR) 14-day ATR is 2.12: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) started the day on October 27, 2022, with a price increase of 0.99% at $68.63. During the day, the stock rose to $70.44 and sunk to $68.19 before settling in for the price of $67.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TKR posted a 52-week range of $50.85-$78.51.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $64.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $62.21.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 18029 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.68, operating margin was +12.63 and Pretax Margin of +11.53.

The Timken Company (TKR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Tools & Accessories Industry. The Timken Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 82.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11, this organization’s EVP & CFO sold 8,484 shares at the rate of 68.78, making the entire transaction reach 583,530 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 85,659. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 10, Company’s President and CEO sold 7,478 for 67.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 503,718. This particular insider is now the holder of 339,843 in total.

The Timken Company (TKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.16) by $0.45. This company achieved a net margin of +8.93 while generating a return on equity of 16.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Timken Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.70% and is forecasted to reach 6.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Timken Company (TKR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.88, and its Beta score is 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 157.83.

In the same vein, TKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.95, a figure that is expected to reach 1.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Timken Company (TKR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.65 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.53 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.28% While, its Average True Range was 2.15.