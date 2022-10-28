Trex Company Inc. (TREX) is -0.24% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) open the trading on October 27, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 1.09% to $47.34. During the day, the stock rose to $48.30 and sunk to $46.27 before settling in for the price of $46.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TREX posted a 52-week range of $42.60-$140.98.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 20.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $113.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $63.59.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2074 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.47, operating margin was +26.81 and Pretax Margin of +23.01.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02, this organization’s Director sold 4,795 shares at the rate of 133.53, making the entire transaction reach 640,276 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,951. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11, Company’s President and CEO sold 3,508 for 127.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 448,638. This particular insider is now the holder of 61,152 in total.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.67) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +17.44 while generating a return on equity of 31.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Trex Company Inc. (TREX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.95, and its Beta score is 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.23.

In the same vein, TREX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Trex Company Inc. (TREX)

[Trex Company Inc., TREX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.16% While, its Average True Range was 2.53.