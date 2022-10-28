Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) average volume reaches $721.26K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on October 27, 2022, Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN) started slowly as it slid -6.33% to $8.43. During the day, the stock rose to $9.055 and sunk to $8.39 before settling in for the price of $9.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TCN posted a 52-week range of $7.83-$17.23.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 34.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 312.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $274.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $265.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.38.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. Tricon Residential Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.84%, in contrast to 73.78% institutional ownership.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by $0.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 312.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in the upcoming year.

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.86, and its Beta score is 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.30.

In the same vein, TCN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tricon Residential Inc., TCN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.66 million was lower the volume of 0.83 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.