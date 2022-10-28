UDR Inc. (UDR) 14-day ATR is 1.34: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on October 27, 2022, UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) started slowly as it slid -0.66% to $39.27. During the day, the stock rose to $40.66 and sunk to $39.20 before settling in for the price of $39.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UDR posted a 52-week range of $37.22-$61.06.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 137.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $324.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $323.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.59.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1219 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.97, operating margin was +10.51 and Pretax Margin of +12.58.

UDR Inc. (UDR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Residential industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11, this organization’s SVP-Chief Investment Officer sold 17,000 shares at the rate of 55.30, making the entire transaction reach 940,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,667.

UDR Inc. (UDR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.62 while generating a return on equity of 4.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

UDR Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 137.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in the upcoming year.

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UDR Inc. (UDR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $81.81, and its Beta score is 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 46.85.

In the same vein, UDR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UDR Inc. (UDR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [UDR Inc., UDR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.64 million was better the volume of 1.99 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.44% While, its Average True Range was 1.35.