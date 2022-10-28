Under Armour Inc. (UAA) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $7.37M

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) flaunted slowness of -0.69% at $7.16, as the Stock market unbolted on October 27, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $7.385 and sunk to $7.135 before settling in for the price of $7.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UAA posted a 52-week range of $6.38-$27.28.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 161.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $458.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $384.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.12.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Under Armour Inc. industry. Under Armour Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.28%, in contrast to 85.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 31, this organization’s Director bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 9.60, making the entire transaction reach 240,085 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 27, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 9.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 234,732. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,000 in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.06) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 161.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.86% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Under Armour Inc. (UAA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.00, and its Beta score is 1.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.17.

In the same vein, UAA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UAA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Under Armour Inc., UAA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 7.74 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.