Unilever PLC (UL) PE Ratio stood at $20.20: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on October 27, 2022, Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) started slowly as it slid -0.62% to $44.70. During the day, the stock rose to $44.88 and sunk to $44.42 before settling in for the price of $44.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UL posted a 52-week range of $42.44-$54.35.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -0.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.56 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.52 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $111.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.54.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 148000 employees. It has generated 304,541 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 35,126. The stock had 9.41 Receivables turnover and 0.73 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.30, operating margin was +18.37 and Pretax Margin of +15.95.

Unilever PLC (UL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Unilever PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.90%, in contrast to 10.20% institutional ownership.

Unilever PLC (UL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +11.53 while generating a return on equity of 37.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Unilever PLC’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Unilever PLC (UL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.20, and its Beta score is 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.03.

In the same vein, UL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.21.

Technical Analysis of Unilever PLC (UL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Unilever PLC, UL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.56 million was lower the volume of 3.81 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.82.