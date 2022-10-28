UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) EPS growth this year is 12.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) started the day on October 27, 2022, with a price decrease of -0.25% at $541.80. During the day, the stock rose to $546.52 and sunk to $539.76 before settling in for the price of $543.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UNH posted a 52-week range of $436.00-$553.29.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $937.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $930.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $494.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $522.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $506.22.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 350000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +8.33 and Pretax Margin of +7.76.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 90.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 26, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 465 shares at the rate of 542.37, making the entire transaction reach 252,201 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 34,786. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18, Company’s Pres. & COO, UHG & CEO, UHC sold 14,715 for 543.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,994,939. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,108 in total.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $5.2) by $0.37. This company achieved a net margin of +6.01 while generating a return on equity of 25.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.80% and is forecasted to reach 24.93 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.22% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 12.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.54, and its Beta score is 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 35.96.

In the same vein, UNH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 20.41, a figure that is expected to reach 5.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 24.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.6 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.1 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.38% While, its Average True Range was 11.83.