Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) volume hits 2.22 million: A New Opening for Investors

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) started the day on October 27, 2022, with a price increase of 0.73% at $24.67. During the day, the stock rose to $25.10 and sunk to $24.4473 before settling in for the price of $24.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, URBN posted a 52-week range of $17.81-$38.17.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -43.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.34.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 9660 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.84, operating margin was +8.98 and Pretax Margin of +8.90.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 83.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 21, this organization’s CAO & General Counsel sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 26.61, making the entire transaction reach 133,025 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,095. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s CAO & General Counsel sold 1,100 for 38.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 41,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,827 in total.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.42) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +6.83 while generating a return on equity of 19.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -43.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -9.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.94. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.86, and its Beta score is 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.46.

In the same vein, URBN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.97 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.19 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.93.