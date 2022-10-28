VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) is 1.95% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on October 27, 2022, VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) started slowly as it slid -3.45% to $5.04. During the day, the stock rose to $5.34 and sunk to $5.035 before settling in for the price of $5.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EGY posted a 52-week range of $2.82-$8.77.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 27.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 267.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $109.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $106.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $541.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.86.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 117 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.81, operating margin was +39.73 and Pretax Margin of +30.03.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 34.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14, this organization’s CAO & Controller sold 6,000 shares at the rate of 5.83, making the entire transaction reach 34,980 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 66,073. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s Director sold 35,000 for 5.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 193,550. This particular insider is now the holder of 332,559 in total.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +40.49 while generating a return on equity of 78.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 267.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.97 in the upcoming year.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.19, and its Beta score is 1.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.28.

In the same vein, EGY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.58, a figure that is expected to reach 0.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [VAALCO Energy Inc., EGY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.7 million was lower the volume of 1.8 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.