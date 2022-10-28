Versus Systems Inc. (VS) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.9 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 27, 2022, Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) set off with pace as it heaved 9.29% to $0.21. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2194 and sunk to $0.19 before settling in for the price of $0.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VS posted a 52-week range of $0.17-$4.15.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -79.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2745, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8573.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 6 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -1852.78 and Pretax Margin of -2321.98.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Versus Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.77%, in contrast to 14.90% institutional ownership.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1873.29 while generating a return on equity of -105.15.

Versus Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -79.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in the upcoming year.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Versus Systems Inc. (VS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.33.

In the same vein, VS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.41, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Versus Systems Inc. (VS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Versus Systems Inc., VS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.48 million was inferior to the volume of 0.9 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.0334.