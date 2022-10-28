Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) surge 5.62% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) open the trading on October 27, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 0.38% to $66.30. During the day, the stock rose to $67.62 and sunk to $66.10 before settling in for the price of $66.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VOYA posted a 52-week range of $56.20-$74.97.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was -13.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 219.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $101.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $92.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $63.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $64.29.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +73.50 and Pretax Margin of +65.65.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Financial Conglomerates industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 21, this organization’s insider sold 8,342 shares at the rate of 62.89, making the entire transaction reach 524,609 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 196,752. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 23, Company’s official sold 57,782 for 67.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,906,958. This particular insider is now the holder of 63,510 in total.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.2) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of +49.98 while generating a return on equity of 23.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.70% and is forecasted to reach 7.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 219.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.51, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.96. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.20.

In the same vein, VOYA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.30, a figure that is expected to reach 1.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)

[Voya Financial Inc., VOYA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.33% While, its Average True Range was 1.88.