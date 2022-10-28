Wabash National Corporation (WNC) recent quarterly performance of 9.52% is not showing the real picture

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) open the trading on October 27, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 4.93% to $19.78. During the day, the stock rose to $20.53 and sunk to $19.30 before settling in for the price of $18.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WNC posted a 52-week range of $12.23-$21.63.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -0.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -58.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 101.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $914.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.04.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 6200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.58, operating margin was +0.34 and Pretax Margin of +0.07.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 26, this organization’s SVP, Chief Strategy Officer sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 18.00, making the entire transaction reach 540,060 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 74,004. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 26, Company’s President & CEO sold 11,703 for 17.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 208,817. This particular insider is now the holder of 435,121 in total.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.44) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.06 while generating a return on equity of 0.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 101.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -58.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wabash National Corporation (WNC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $49.08, and its Beta score is 1.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 78.85.

In the same vein, WNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.40, a figure that is expected to reach 0.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

[Wabash National Corporation, WNC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.96.