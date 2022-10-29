Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) is predicted to post EPS of 0.50 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) open the trading on October 27, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 0.93% to $30.28. During the day, the stock rose to $30.48 and sunk to $29.71 before settling in for the price of $30.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JNPR posted a 52-week range of $25.18-$38.14.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $321.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $318.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.85.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 10191 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.70, operating margin was +9.28 and Pretax Margin of +6.55.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Juniper Networks Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 94.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 08, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 6,250 shares at the rate of 28.56, making the entire transaction reach 178,482 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 819,985. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 07, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 6,250 for 27.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 174,838. This particular insider is now the holder of 826,235 in total.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.45) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +5.34 while generating a return on equity of 5.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.49% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.62, and its Beta score is 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.90.

In the same vein, JNPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR)

[Juniper Networks Inc., JNPR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.94.