Phillips 66 (PSX) 14-day ATR is 3.34: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) open the trading on October 27, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 1.27% to $103.56. During the day, the stock rose to $105.96 and sunk to $103.45 before settling in for the price of $102.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PSX posted a 52-week range of $67.08-$111.28.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 132.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $483.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $478.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $89.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $88.27.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 14000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.02, operating margin was +1.09 and Pretax Margin of +1.55.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Phillips 66’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 73.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09, this organization’s Chairman and CEO sold 146,700 shares at the rate of 109.70, making the entire transaction reach 16,093,635 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 656,563. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 08, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 59,100 for 110.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,513,452. This particular insider is now the holder of 48,201 in total.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.28) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +1.17 while generating a return on equity of 6.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 132.70% and is forecasted to reach 11.97 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phillips 66 (PSX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.92, and its Beta score is 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.43.

In the same vein, PSX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.61, a figure that is expected to reach 5.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Phillips 66 (PSX)

[Phillips 66, PSX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.58% While, its Average True Range was 3.18.