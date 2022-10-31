$1.28M in average volume shows that 89bio Inc. (ETNB) is heading in the right direction

October 28, 2022, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) trading session started at the price of $9.70, that was -2.11% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.71 and dropped to $9.18 before settling in for the closing price of $9.49. A 52-week range for ETNB has been $2.00 – $19.89.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -45.70%. With a float of $38.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.07 million.

The firm has a total of 41 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward 89bio Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of 89bio Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 18, was worth 8,971,469. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,172,741 shares at a rate of $7.65, taking the stock ownership to the 8,955,410 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s Director bought 2,816,900 for $3.55, making the entire transaction worth $9,999,995. This insider now owns 7,782,669 shares in total.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$1.29) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what 89bio Inc. (ETNB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [89bio Inc., ETNB], we can find that recorded value of 0.71 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, 89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) raw stochastic average was set at 93.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.92. The third major resistance level sits at $10.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.55.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Key Stats

There are 20,351K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 370.76 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -90,120 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -25,054 K.