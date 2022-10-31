$1.44M in average volume shows that American Well Corporation (AMWL) is heading in the right direction

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) on October 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.81, soaring 4.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.03 and dropped to $3.71 before settling in for the closing price of $3.82. Within the past 52 weeks, AMWL’s price has moved between $2.52 and $9.70.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 27.10%. With a float of $186.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $273.32 million.

The firm has a total of 1035 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.90, operating margin of -71.47, and the pretax margin is -70.82.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American Well Corporation is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 53.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 21, was worth 509,716. In this transaction Chairman, co-CEO of this company sold 136,244 shares at a rate of $3.74, taking the stock ownership to the 1,616,626 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s President, co-CEO sold 125,508 for $3.74, making the entire transaction worth $469,551. This insider now owns 2,425,957 shares in total.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.23) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -69.76 while generating a return on equity of -14.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Trading Performance Indicators

American Well Corporation (AMWL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Well Corporation (AMWL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Well Corporation, AMWL], we can find that recorded value of 1.01 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, American Well Corporation’s (AMWL) raw stochastic average was set at 34.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.24. The third major resistance level sits at $4.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.48.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.05 billion based on 273,568K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 252,790 K and income totals -176,330 K. The company made 64,520 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -69,150 K in sales during its previous quarter.