$1.81M in average volume shows that The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is heading in the right direction

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $64.42, up 0.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.545 and dropped to $63.91 before settling in for the closing price of $64.37. Over the past 52 weeks, TD has traded in a range of $57.27-$86.01.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 20.10%. With a float of $1.76 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.80 billion.

The firm has a total of 89464 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of The Toronto-Dominion Bank is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 66.70%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.49) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +29.70 while generating a return on equity of 14.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.65% during the next five years compared to 10.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.82, a number that is poised to hit 2.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Toronto-Dominion Bank, TD], we can find that recorded value of 1.61 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.59.

During the past 100 days, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TD) raw stochastic average was set at 37.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $64.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $64.94. The third major resistance level sits at $65.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.42.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 116.85 billion has total of 1,814,420K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 38,288 M in contrast with the sum of 11,371 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,396 M and last quarter income was 2,498 M.