10.61% volatility in Rumble Inc. (RUM) last month: This is a red flag warning

On October 28, 2022, Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) opened at $10.40, higher 11.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.24 and dropped to $10.39 before settling in for the closing price of $10.35. Price fluctuations for RUM have ranged from $6.35 to $18.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -968.50% at the time writing. With a float of $137.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $280.23 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 50 workers is very important to gauge.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rumble Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.90%.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -13.11.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -968.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rumble Inc. (RUM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 214.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rumble Inc. (RUM)

The latest stats from [Rumble Inc., RUM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.38 million was superior to 2.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, Rumble Inc.’s (RUM) raw stochastic average was set at 47.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 154.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 114.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.23. The third major resistance level sits at $14.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.53. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.68.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) Key Stats

There are currently 38,200K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.90 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,466 K according to its annual income of -17,910 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,045 K and its income totaled -3,912 K.