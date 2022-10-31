-12.89% percent quarterly performance for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) is not indicative of the underlying story

On October 28, 2022, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) opened at $8.32, higher 4.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.62 and dropped to $8.15 before settling in for the closing price of $8.22. Price fluctuations for PTGX have ranged from $6.91 to $38.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -40.90% at the time writing. With a float of $48.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.05 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 127 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.86, operating margin of -471.34, and the pretax margin is -470.27.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 482,170. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $32.14, taking the stock ownership to the 477,158 shares.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.63) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -458.94 while generating a return on equity of -43.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.0 million, its volume of 0.68 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s (PTGX) raw stochastic average was set at 33.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.75 in the near term. At $8.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.81.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) Key Stats

There are currently 49,084K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 403.52 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 27,360 K according to its annual income of -125,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 860 K and its income totaled -41,040 K.