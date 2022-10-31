$2.15M in average volume shows that Planet Labs PBC (PL) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) stock priced at $4.86, up 5.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.14 and dropped to $4.79 before settling in for the closing price of $4.84. PL’s price has ranged from $3.70 to $12.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -14.90%. With a float of $209.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $266.21 million.

In an organization with 700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Planet Labs PBC is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 39.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 124,445. In this transaction Co-Founder and CEO of this company bought 19,230 shares at a rate of $6.47, taking the stock ownership to the 19,230 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s President, Product & Business bought 165,580 for $6.01, making the entire transaction worth $994,473. This insider now owns 165,580 shares in total.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.17 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Planet Labs PBC’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.49 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) raw stochastic average was set at 31.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.38. However, in the short run, Planet Labs PBC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.24. Second resistance stands at $5.37. The third major resistance level sits at $5.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.67. The third support level lies at $4.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.31 billion, the company has a total of 269,877K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 131,210 K while annual income is -137,120 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 48,450 K while its latest quarter income was -39,530 K.