$2.47M in average volume shows that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) stock priced at $0.485, down -3.97% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.485 and dropped to $0.4559 before settling in for the closing price of $0.48. SHIP’s price has ranged from $0.45 to $1.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 34.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 139.40%. With a float of $179.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.92 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 46 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.49, operating margin of +42.58, and the pretax margin is +27.01.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is 59.60%, while institutional ownership is 2.50%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +27.01 while generating a return on equity of 24.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 139.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.16 million, its volume of 1.78 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s (SHIP) raw stochastic average was set at 2.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5284, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8861. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4794 in the near term. At $0.4967, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5085. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4503, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4385. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4212.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 87.50 million, the company has a total of 153,141K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 153,110 K while annual income is 41,350 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 32,850 K while its latest quarter income was 5,940 K.