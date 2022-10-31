29.82% percent quarterly performance for The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is not indicative of the underlying story

On October 28, 2022, The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) opened at $8.21, higher 3.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.49 and dropped to $8.14 before settling in for the closing price of $8.21. Price fluctuations for GEO have ranged from $5.20 to $9.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -38.10% at the time writing. With a float of $118.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.12 million.

The firm has a total of 15800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.82, operating margin of +12.77, and the pretax margin is +8.54.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The GEO Group Inc. is 4.79%, while institutional ownership is 86.90%.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.22) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +3.12 while generating a return on equity of 7.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -15.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The GEO Group Inc. (GEO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The GEO Group Inc., GEO], we can find that recorded value of 1.78 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, The GEO Group Inc.’s (GEO) raw stochastic average was set at 84.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.72. The third major resistance level sits at $8.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.91.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Key Stats

There are currently 124,090K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,257 M according to its annual income of 77,420 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 588,180 K and its income totaled 53,730 K.