3.39% volatility in Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) stock priced at $74.51, up 4.70% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.132 and dropped to $73.51 before settling in for the closing price of $73.60. COLM’s price has ranged from $65.02 to $107.50 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 5.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 229.60%. With a float of $32.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.55 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8325 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.94, operating margin of +13.72, and the pretax margin is +14.44.

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of Columbia Sportswear Company is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 50.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 36,494. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $72.99, taking the stock ownership to the 5,197 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s EVP, CAO, Gen. Counsel bought 300 for $76.35, making the entire transaction worth $22,904. This insider now owns 19,981 shares in total.

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.32 while generating a return on equity of 18.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 229.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.70% during the next five years compared to 14.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Columbia Sportswear Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.34, a number that is poised to hit 2.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM)

The latest stats from [Columbia Sportswear Company, COLM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.57 million was superior to 0.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.55.

During the past 100 days, Columbia Sportswear Company’s (COLM) raw stochastic average was set at 80.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $78.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $80.86. The third major resistance level sits at $83.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $69.71.

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.57 billion, the company has a total of 62,869K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,126 M while annual income is 354,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 578,060 K while its latest quarter income was 7,160 K.