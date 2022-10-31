3.66% volatility in Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) last month: This is a red flag warning

On October 28, 2022, Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) opened at $61.66, higher 3.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.49 and dropped to $60.98 before settling in for the closing price of $61.50. Price fluctuations for PLNT have ranged from $54.15 to $99.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 9.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 373.10% at the time writing. With a float of $82.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.81 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1529 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.11, operating margin of +24.65, and the pretax margin is +8.85.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 3,575. In this transaction Chief Operations Officer of this company sold 44 shares at a rate of $81.25, taking the stock ownership to the 7,310 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 05, when Company’s Chief Operations Officer sold 116 for $83.88, making the entire transaction worth $9,730. This insider now owns 7,354 shares in total.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +7.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 373.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.86 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.43.

During the past 100 days, Planet Fitness Inc.’s (PLNT) raw stochastic average was set at 32.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $64.31 in the near term. At $65.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $66.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $59.29.

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) Key Stats

There are currently 91,026K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.56 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 587,020 K according to its annual income of 42,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 224,440 K and its income totaled 22,340 K.