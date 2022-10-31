3.71% volatility in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) last month: This is a red flag warning

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) on October 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.06, soaring 3.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.28 and dropped to $6.04 before settling in for the closing price of $6.07. Within the past 52 weeks, PLYA’s price has moved between $5.34 and $9.81.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 0.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 72.30%. With a float of $131.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.51, operating margin of +0.08, and the pretax margin is -18.16.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Resorts & Casinos industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 79.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 140,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $7.00, taking the stock ownership to the 2,794,033 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Director sold 60,000 for $7.22, making the entire transaction worth $433,200. This insider now owns 2,814,033 shares in total.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.11) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -16.77 while generating a return on equity of -14.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA)

The latest stats from [Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., PLYA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.87 million was inferior to 1.39 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s (PLYA) raw stochastic average was set at 23.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.44. The third major resistance level sits at $6.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.87.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.01 billion based on 166,030K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 534,640 K and income totals -89,680 K. The company made 221,270 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 30,530 K in sales during its previous quarter.