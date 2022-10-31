$331.53K in average volume shows that KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) is heading in the right direction

On October 28, 2022, KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: KB) opened at $33.33, higher 4.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.05 and dropped to $33.30 before settling in for the closing price of $32.61. Price fluctuations for KB have ranged from $30.14 to $55.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 8.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 24.70% at the time writing. With a float of $19.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $389.63 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 24663 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of KB Financial Group Inc. is 12.60%, while institutional ownership is 6.00%.

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +11.18 while generating a return on equity of 10.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.90% during the next five years compared to 14.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: KB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for KB Financial Group Inc. (KB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.13, a number that is poised to hit 2.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KB Financial Group Inc. (KB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.26 million, its volume of 0.46 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, KB Financial Group Inc.’s (KB) raw stochastic average was set at 24.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.95 in the near term. At $35.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $36.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.45.

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: KB) Key Stats

There are currently 408,897K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 17,106 M according to its annual income of 3,720 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,117 M and its income totaled 1,043 M.