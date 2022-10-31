-34.77% percent quarterly performance for Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) is not indicative of the underlying story

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $0.0827, down -15.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.091 and dropped to $0.0653 before settling in for the closing price of $0.08. Over the past 52 weeks, DBGI has traded in a range of $0.06-$6.64.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -311.60%. With a float of $49.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 58 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.08, operating margin of -252.93, and the pretax margin is -441.12.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Digital Brands Group Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 10.00%.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -426.61.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -311.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.98

Technical Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Looking closely at Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI), its last 5-days average volume was 37.76 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 289.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 147.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1114, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5854. However, in the short run, Digital Brands Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.0854. Second resistance stands at $0.1011. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1111. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0597, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0497. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0340.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.39 million has total of 53,643K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,580 K in contrast with the sum of -32,360 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,740 K and last quarter income was -9,530 K.