$448.16K in average volume shows that Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) is heading in the right direction

On October 28, 2022, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) opened at $0.9681, lower -5.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.00 and dropped to $0.78 before settling in for the closing price of $0.98. Price fluctuations for WNW have ranged from $0.53 to $6.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 52.80% at the time writing. With a float of $16.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 53 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.05, operating margin of -10.17, and the pretax margin is -9.12.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Meiwu Technology Company Limited is 55.36%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -9.12 while generating a return on equity of -6.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04

Technical Analysis of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) saw its 5-day average volume 0.85 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s (WNW) raw stochastic average was set at 28.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 227.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9029, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9664. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0267 in the near term. At $1.1233, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6833. The third support level lies at $0.5867 if the price breaches the second support level.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Key Stats

There are currently 32,969K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 32.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,260 K according to its annual income of -1,080 K.