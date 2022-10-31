$493.73K in average volume shows that Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) stock priced at $39.88, up 5.25% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.42 and dropped to $39.22 before settling in for the closing price of $39.05. RRR’s price has ranged from $30.98 to $55.84 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 2.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 197.40%. With a float of $53.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.51 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.10, operating margin of +34.65, and the pretax margin is +17.65.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Red Rock Resorts Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 893,149. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 22,663 shares at a rate of $39.41, taking the stock ownership to the 111,214 shares.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.45 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.95 while generating a return on equity of 117.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 197.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)

Looking closely at Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.44 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.56.

During the past 100 days, Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s (RRR) raw stochastic average was set at 84.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.11. However, in the short run, Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.94. Second resistance stands at $42.78. The third major resistance level sits at $44.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.54.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.08 billion, the company has a total of 107,458K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,618 M while annual income is 241,850 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 422,240 K while its latest quarter income was 15,750 K.