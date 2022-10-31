$597.46K in average volume shows that Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is heading in the right direction

On October 28, 2022, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) opened at $1.43, lower -3.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.46 and dropped to $1.35 before settling in for the closing price of $1.43. Price fluctuations for SEV have ranged from $1.42 to $47.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -31.80% at the time writing. With a float of $38.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.52 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 231 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sono Group N.V. is 54.22%, while institutional ownership is 9.00%.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.31) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sono Group N.V. (SEV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2093.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.33 million, its volume of 1.01 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) raw stochastic average was set at 1.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.4702, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.8348. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4433 in the near term. At $1.5067, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2867. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2233.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Key Stats

There are currently 81,508K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 121.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16 K according to its annual income of -75,660 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20 K and its income totaled -37,410 K.