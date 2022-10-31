6.32% volatility in Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) last month: This is a red flag warning

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $17.03, up 3.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.70 and dropped to $16.87 before settling in for the closing price of $16.94. Over the past 52 weeks, OMI has traded in a range of $14.10-$49.11.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 0.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 111.70%. With a float of $73.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.71 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6900 workers is very important to gauge.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Distribution Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17, was worth 15,680. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $15.68, taking the stock ownership to the 28,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $31.76, making the entire transaction worth $31,760. This insider now owns 27,000 shares in total.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.82) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 111.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.28% during the next five years compared to 10.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Owens & Minor Inc.’s (OMI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

The latest stats from [Owens & Minor Inc., OMI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.87 million was superior to 0.81 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, Owens & Minor Inc.’s (OMI) raw stochastic average was set at 15.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 187.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.22. The third major resistance level sits at $18.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.26.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.29 billion has total of 76,248K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,785 M in contrast with the sum of 221,590 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,500 M and last quarter income was 28,600 K.